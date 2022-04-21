Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns Linebacker Bob Babich Passes Away

Former Browns Linebacker Bob Babich Passes Away

By

NFL: DEC 15 Browns at Cardinals
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

On Wednesday, it was announced that former Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers linebacker Bob Babich passed away on April 3 at the age of 74.

Babich was a native of Youngstown, Ohio and played at Campbell Memorial High School in Campbell, Ohio.

He then played college ball at Miami (Ohio) University for then coach Bo Schembechler.

Babich was twice voted by his teammates as the program’s MVP and he also received Miami’s “Athlete of the Year” for the 1968-69 academic year.

Additionally, he was a unanimous two-time Mid-American Conference linebacker

In 1968, Babich was voted a first-team All-American and was also voted the “Defensive Player of the Year” in the MAC.

 

First Round Draft Pick

Babich’s play at the collegiate level got him noticed by several pro scouts and he was selected with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 1969 draft by the San Diego Chargers.

In three seasons with the Chargers, Babich started nearly every game.

During that period, he collected two interceptions and five fumble recoveries including one returned for a score (the NFL did not keep track of tackle stats at the time).

In 1973 the Chargers traded Babich to the Browns for future draft picks.

Unfortunately, he arrived in Cleveland at the beginning of a playoff dry spell for the organization.

After decades of consistent, playoff-bound success, the Browns reached the postseason in 1972 then did not return until 1980.

However, Babich was a consistent presence for the team and rarely missed a game.

His six seasons in Cleveland produced four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

After the 1978 season, Babich retired from the game.

During his nine-year career, Babich played in 125 total games and had 86 starts.

He had six total interceptions and six fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.

Once he retired from the game, Babich operated his own firm for more than two decades in the insurance, financial services and real estate lending industry.

 

Honors and Accolades

While he was still playing in the NFL, Babich was inducted into the Miami University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1975.

In 1994, he was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.  Babich is currently the only player from Miami of Ohio to be elected into the Hall.

“An exceptional hard-hitting linebacker, Bob Babich made his mark in Oxford, (Ohio), as one of the best in the country,” NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “He was a great guy to be around with a great sense of humor and full of great stories. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/21/22)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Browns Players Looking To Build Camaraderie This Offseason
Amari Cooper attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission About Browns

About Ben Donahue

Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/21/22)

No more pages to load