Former Browns Player Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

For most of their history, Cleveland Browns fans have been disappointed with their NFL Draft picks.

Notably, that wasn’t the case in the first round of the 2009 edition.

The team went with California star center Alex Mack, who proved to be a stud right out of the gate.

He’s finally getting the praise he deserves by being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (via Cal Football).

𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 🏆 Congratulations to @alexmack51 on being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame #GoBears | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5R3J1ggkWs — Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 15, 2025

Mack spent seven years in Cleveland, and he was the centerpiece of one of the best offensive line units in the game.

Then, he played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers before retiring after 13 seasons.

Mack was named Second Team All-Pro three times during that span and was a seven-time Pro-Bowler.

He was also a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team.

Of course, not many centers are honored to wear a golden jacket.

Just ten have been inducted so far, which is perhaps why Mack won’t get the nod.

However, his college achievements were more than enough to earn him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

He spent four years with the Golden Bears and helped them win a bowl game every year.

He also won the Draddy Trophy, which has been renamed the William V. Campbell Trophy.

This award is given to the best football player in the nation based on football performance, exemplary leadership, and athletic success.

Seeing him leave the team in free agency was a shame, but even the most bitter Browns fan should feel happy for him right now.

