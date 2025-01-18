Nick Saban’s Old Quote About Tommy Rees Has Resurfaced

The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator.

He might not be a big name or someone the fans would get their hopes up for.

However, he’s not a no-name, either.

If anything, the legendary Nick Saban always had nothing but good things to say about him.

And now that the Browns have given him this promotion, an old quote from the Alabama legend has resurfaced.

“One of the things I liked about Tommy is that he had played quarterback and had also coached quarterbacks, and I knew that was a position that was unsettled for us going into the season,” Saban said. “The other thing was that he believed in running the football and being physical, all the things that have been at the core of what we’ve always done here,” Saban said.

That’s pretty much everything the Browns need right now.

They need to re-establish the run and get back to being a run-first team, something they moved on from last season.

They also need someone who can develop whoever they get in the NFL Draft.

Rees was a quarterback himself, and he did well during his days at Notre Dame and Alabama.

He could help mold a rookie into Kevin Stefanski’s vision for a signal-caller, which will eventually translate into a steady quarterback situation on the team for the first time in decades.

Granted, he doesn’t have any experience as an offensive coordinator in the pros, but he’s climbed his way up the ladder after handling those chores at the collegiate level.

At the end of the day, one would want to think that if he’s good enough for the legendary Nick Saban, he should also be good enough for Kevin Stefanski and Browns fans.

