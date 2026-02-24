Browns’ Future With Key Defender Suddenly In Doubt

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out when it comes to their own free agents this offseason. With their entire offensive line possibly departing, and linebacker Devin Bush likely to command a significant raise, difficult decisions could be on the horizon.

Though the Browns may want to, or simply need to, re-sign some of those players, they may be willing to let others go. That could be based on their cost, or their previous level of play.

Either could be the case with cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Browns general manager Andrew Berry described Emerson’s situation as “unsettled.”

That comment proved to be unsettling to insider Tony Grossi, who revealed it was a surprising takeaway from Berry’s Media Day.

“Only one thing from Andrew Berry surprised me today. Future of CB M.J. Emerson with Browns very uncertain,” Grossi posted on X.

Only one thing from Andrew Berry surprised me today. Future of CB M.J. Emerson with Browns very uncertain. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 24, 2026

Emerson can become a free agent next month. It is unfortunate timing for him, as he missed the entire 2025 season after he tore his Achilles tendon during training camp. He had missed just one game in the three seasons before that.

As a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, that was the final year of his rookie deal. In 2024, Emerson started 15 games and made a career-high 80 combined tackles, and in 2023 he recorded four interceptions.

It is unclear if Berry’s remarks were referring to Emerson’s recovery from his injury, or the Browns’ ability or willingness to re-sign him. It might be beneficial to both sides for the 25-year-old to work out some kind of short-term prove-it deal, so they can gauge his progress and he could re-enter the market in 2027 coming off a healthy season.

It is worth noting that Emerson may not be the only defensive back the Browns are willing to part with. Perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been mentioned as a possible salary cap cut. In addition, up-and-coming safety Ronnie Hickman can become a free agent as well.

Berry has vowed to be more aggressive on the market this offseason, but his first substantial moves may come in-house.

