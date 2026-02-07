Former Browns Player Predicts Winner Of Super Bowl

It all comes down to this. The NFL season will conclude on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off in the Super Bowl. With a 16-3 record for Seattle and a 17-3 record for New England, these two teams appear nearly evenly matched on paper.

But experts and former players know that it’s about more than just numbers, and they are making their official predictions.

While speaking on the BIGPlay Cleveland Show, former Cleveland Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones gave his two cents.

“I’m liking the Seahawks, man. I just feel like they’re clicking on all cylinders at the right time,” Seals-Jones said, before adding that he wasn’t 100 percent certain about his pick and that no one should “lock it in.”

"I'm liking the Seahawks man they're clicking on all cylinders at the right time."@RickySealsJones is going Seahawks ML tomorrow! Who are you picking? presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/sNKNQJSEH5 pic.twitter.com/paA0Cd1KlN — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 7, 2026

In other words, he knows this could be a close game, and it’s anyone’s to win.

Seals-Jones hasn’t been in the league since 2021, a couple of years after leaving the Browns for the Kansas City Chiefs. And although he wasn’t with the Chiefs during their Super Bowl runs, he knows that this final championship game is unlike any other, and it’s hard to make a strong prediction.

However, his comment about the Seahawks “clicking” does count for something, because the squad that is communicating better and benefiting from more chemistry may come out on top. According to Seals-Jones, Seattle is “clicking” at the perfect time, and it may help them push past New England.

There are currently some questions about Drake Maye’s health, and the Patriots have appeared a little shaky over the last few weeks but they are still receiving a lot of support on the betting market.

This may be a game that comes down to defense. A lot of people are having a tough time choosing their favorite to win on Sunday, and it looks like even trained professionals like Seals-Jones can’t fully make up their minds either.

He has made his choice, but he doesn’t sound wildly confident about it.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Is Celebrating Special Day On Saturday