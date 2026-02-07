Shedeur Sanders Is Celebrating Special Day On Saturday

Shedeur Sanders reached several significant milestones in his first season with the Cleveland Browns. Now, he gets to acknowledge another one.

The young quarterback was drafted, made his NFL debut, started his first game, threw his first touchdown pass, and recorded his first victory, all in the past 12 months. The latest notable event, however, did not come on the field.

Sanders is celebrating a special day on Saturday, as the quarterback turns 24 years old.

“About time for some birthday wishes for Shedeur Sanders!” the Browns posted on X.

The Texas native has faced much more scrutiny than almost anyone his age. Having an outspoken famous father will inevitably increase that spotlight.

Sanders hasn’t always handled it in the best way possible, but he has emerged from those missteps to carve out a path in his chosen career. Though that didn’t get off to the best start, either.

Once thought to be the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders held an over-the-top party when the event arrived. It turned into an embarrassing spectacle as he slid all the way into the third day, eventually selected by the Browns at No. 144 overall.

The aftermath of the “Legendary” display lingered as his commitment to the sport rather than its fame was questioned. It also didn’t help that it may have turned off head coach Kevin Stefanski, who preferred third-round pick Dillon Gabriel to begin with.

After losing out in the preseason four-man QB competition, and being passed over when Joe Flacco was benched, Sanders persevered, showing the attitude that makes him so popular with his teammates. When finally given the chance to replace an injured Gabriel, Sanders played well enough to hold on to the job through the end of the season.

Now, Sanders must prove himself all over again to Todd Monken. The Browns’ new head coach would not commit to his quarterback plans when asked about them at his first press conference.

Sanders, with a maturity that may exceed his years, seems like he will be up for the task.

