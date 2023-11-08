Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

It’s a given every year in the NFL that an athlete selected in the draft may not stick with the team that picked him.

That is certainly true with former Cleveland Browns 2022 fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey.

After the Browns took Winfrey with the 108th overall selection last year out of Oklahoma, the franchise believed they were getting a steal.

He then played in 13 games with Cleveland in 2022 before an off-field issue this past July got Winfrey waived by the team

On Tuesday, Winfrey got a second chance when he was signed by the New York Jets, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson on Twitter.

#Jets are signing former #Browns and @OU_Football defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to their practice squad, per a league source. Winfrey trained all summer in Houston with elite trainer @justinallen_13 alongside his friend and former Browns teammate @marvinwilson21 @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2023

According to Wilson’s post, Winfrey had been working out in Houston, Texas, with trainer Justin Allen in anticipation of a team signing him.

As a collegian, Winfrey initially played ball at Iowa Western Community College for two seasons and left as the best Juco prospect in the nation.

In 2020, he joined the Sooners program and became a starter at defensive tackle in his first year.

He played well enough that Winfrey was chosen as a second-team All-Big 12.

During his senior year, Winfrey had 5.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and 23 total tackles and was again named a second-team All-Conference.

Winfrey’s limited appearances in Cleveland brought two passes defended, a half sack, 22 combined tackles, and one tackle for a loss.

Back in April, Winfrey was arrested for an assault charge in Texas and then allegedly brandished a gun at a woman in Cleveland this past July

Local police questioned Winfrey after the incident, and the Browns released him on the same day.