Former Browns Player Takes Big Jab At Kevin Stefanski

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with former head coach Kevin Stefanski. The writing was on the wall for Stefanski throughout the season as the Browns locker room and the fans seemed to turn on the two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Stefanski was lauded for years for his offensive schemes and playcalling, though it only resulted in two playoff wins in the 2020s. Aside from the minimum postseason success and his awards, it’s hard to point to much that Stefanski accomplished during his tenure with Cleveland.

While the Browns eventually landed on former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Stefanski, the latter ended up with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is hoping that Stefanski will be better set up for success as its roster is littered with young talent on both sides of the field while Cleveland is still early in its rebuilding process.

A fresh start for both sides is exactly what was needed, though former Browns players like Jarvis Landry didn’t mince words about their feelings for Stefanski via his podcast 4th And South.

“I know when I was there for a 100% fact, when we were struggling as an offense, I know Kevin Stefanski himself gave up playcalling to AVP (Alex Van Pelt), to other guys. The same thing that he’s done, that we have guys have told us that he’s done throughout the years of not being able to get it done as a playcaller and then putting it off on somebody else. Then the team gets success, and then he takes over playcalling again. I just don’t understand how with 45-56, you walk from one job and then day you got another job. I don’t know how much history he’s gonna have as a head coach. But again, the only thing he’s really got going for him is those two-time Coach of the Year accolades. Outside of that, look at the numbers” Landry said.

Landry went on to speak about Stefanski’s tactical knowledge being useful, but things like connecting with players and staff were considered lacking for a head coach. Stefanski preferred a run-heavy approach that could rub players like Landry the wrong way, especially when Cleveland found itself trailing in games.

Overall, it sounds like Landry has respect for what Stefanski did to help the Browns, but he and the fan base have to be hoping to see more from Monken in his first year with the team.

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