Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have one of their most crucial games of the season ahead of them on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens will look to make it 2-0 against them, but they will have Deshaun Watson under center this time, which wasn’t the case in their first clash of the season.

That’s why former Browns star returner Josh Cribbs doesn’t want to hear any negativity from the fans ahead of this key matchup.

The three-time Pro Bowler recently took to social media to talk about spreading positivity among the fan base, urging those who just want to be negative to get out of the way.

He also predicted that the defense would dominate the Ravens and thinks Watson will step up big-time in his most important game with the franchise yet.

Cribbs also added that if he’s wrong, people could be free to reach out to him and call him out.

That’s a nice message to spread.

The team has been mostly solid this season, and they have a winning record despite everything they’ve been through.

There’s no reason to think that they cannot match up with a divisional rival, and even if the Ravens have been arguably the best team in the AFC, they do have a full game of film and an elite defensive coordinator to make adjustments on that side of the field.

The Ravens went to Ohio and spoiled the party for the thousands of fans in attendance.

Now, it’s time to get back at them and do the same on their premises.