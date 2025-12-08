Former Browns QB Appears To Take Jab At Kevin Stefanski After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns lost their Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, a result not many people saw coming. Neither of these teams were juggernauts coming into this one, of course, but the Browns were looked at as the slightly better team.

This was more of a back-and-forth game than expected, as Shedeur Sanders put together an impressive performance to keep the Browns relevant and alive. Despite Sanders having a great game and throwing for well over 300 yards, Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff made a late-game decision that has been scrutinized.

Sanders led the team to a late-game, fourth-quarter touchdown to put the Browns within two points, but for whatever reason, they took him off the field for a two-point conversion attempt to try to tie the game. The Browns elected to run a trick play of sorts that ultimately went nowhere.

This has led to a lot of outcry on social media, and even some current players weighed in on this questionable decision.

Former Browns QB Jameis Winston was one of them, who posted on X, “watched and played a lot of football, and that’s just not right. No way.”

Winston didn’t mention the Browns in his post, but considering the time this was posted, it wasn’t hard to figure out which game and which team he was talking about. This move was baffling considering how well Sanders had been playing, and at the very least, people expected Stefanski to let him make more magic happen on another play.

That, of course, didn’t happen, and fans are left wondering what could have been.

Instead, Sanders and his teammates suffered another frustrating loss, one that they might hold with them and think about for some time.

