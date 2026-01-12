Former Browns QB Gets Drafted By UFL Team

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson has found his next football opportunity.

According to Nick Camino, Thompson Robinson was selected by the Orlando Storm in the UFL draft on Monday, officially continuing his professional career outside of the NFL.

“Dorian Thompson-Robinson was drafted by the Orlando Storm out of the UFL today. The #Browns selected DTR in the 5th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft.” Camino wrote.

For Browns fans, they remember Thompson-Robinson’s tenure with the team as a rough one.

The Browns drafted Thompson Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA, hoping his athleticism and mobility could eventually translate into a long-term backup role or developmental starter. Instead, his time in orange and brown quickly became a struggle.

When injuries forced him into action, the results were rough. Thompson Robinson had difficulty pushing the ball downfield, turnovers piled up, and the offense often stalled entirely when he was under center.

By the spring of 2025, the Browns had seen enough.

The Browns moved Thompson Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a deal that brought quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Browns. The trade sent Thompson Robinson and a fifth-round pick to Philadelphia, signaling that the organization had fully moved on.

His stay with the Eagles did not last long either. Thompson Robinson never carved out a meaningful role in their quarterback room, and by the time the 2025 season wrapped up, he was once again looking for his next chance.

Now, that chance comes in the UFL.

The Orlando Storm will give Thompson Robinson an opportunity to reset his career, get consistent reps, and show he can still develop as a passer. For some players, the league has become a legitimate second path back to the NFL. For others, it is simply a place to keep playing the game.

Either way, it is a fresh start.

For the Browns, it is another reminder of how difficult quarterback evaluation remains. A fifth-round pick is not a massive investment, but the team still spent two seasons trying to make something work that never truly did.

The Browns are now in a very different place at the position, with Shedeur Sanders entering his second year and the front office continuing to explore options.

As for Thompson Robinson, his NFL chapter may not be completely closed, but his Browns chapter clearly is.

And it ended the way many fans remember it: full of hope early, and frustration not long after.

