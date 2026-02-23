Former Browns QB Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns organization is dealing with some sad news. Former quarterback Michael Proctor has died at the age of 58.

Proctor is regarded as one of the best players in Murray State football history. He played there from 1986 through 1989.

He was not selected in the 1990 NFL Draft. Proctor was with the Browns during the summer of 1991.

“Former college football star Michael Proctor, who went on to spend time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns organizations, has died. He was 58. Following his college career, Proctor went undrafted in the NFL Draft. He did spend time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns organizations, although he did not appear in a game,” Matt Connolly wrote.

Proctor, who was a native of Georgia, signed with the Patriots after the 1990 draft but was released during that preseason. He played for the Montreal Machine of the World League of American Football, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, and the Charlotte Rage of the Arena Football League, with his career ending in 1994.

Nicknamed “The General,” Proctor’s No. 11 jersey has been retired by Murray State. He was the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1989, and he holds the school records for passing yards and total yardage. He was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2000.

Proctor is among a number of former Browns players who have passed away recently. Lineman Mark Smith, who played for the Browns in 2001 and 2002, died this month at the age of 51.

Former defender Barry Wilburn also passed away this month at the age of 62. The Super Bowl champion with the Washington franchise was the victim of a house fire. He played for the Browns in the 1992 season. When Washington defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, Wilburn had two interceptions of quarterback John Elway.

In addition, in December, Paul Wiggin, a defensive lineman on the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team, passed away at 91 years old. He played 11 seasons for the Browns from 1957 through 1967 and did not miss a game.

Earlier this month, the Browns also recognized what would have been the 90th birthday of all-time great running back Jim Brown, who passed away in May of 2023, two months following his 87th birthday.

