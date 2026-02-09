Former Browns Defender Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns received some sad news when it was announced that former defender Barry Wilburn has passed away. He was 62 years old.

A report said that the Super Bowl champion was the victim of a house fire. He played for the Browns in the 1992 season.

The Associated Press provided more details on Wilburn’s career.

“Barry Wilburn, who led the NFL in interceptions in 1987 and won a Super Bowl with Washington that same season, has died. He was 62. After five seasons with Washington, he played for the Cleveland Browns in 1992 and later was with the Philadelphia Eagles for a couple of seasons,” it wrote.

After a two-year absence from the NFL due to off-field issues, Wilburn played six games for the Browns in 1992 under head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Nick Saban. He had 13 tackles and one fumble recovery.

He left and became an all-star in the CFL, winning the Grey Cup as that league’s champion. He then finished his NFL career with the Eagles in 1995 and 1996.

He was most successful in his first four seasons with the Washington franchise, which selected him in the eighth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. In 1987, he was named an All-Pro after posting nine interceptions, including one for a 100-yard touchdown, and 67 tackles in 12 games played.

That season, Washington defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII with Doug Williams at quarterback. Wilburn had two interceptions of Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Overall, Wilburn played in 91 NFL regular-season games and posted 20 interceptions and 246 tackles. He also had five interceptions in eight postseason games.

Wilburn’s passing is the latest bit of sad news for the Cleveland organization. Former wide receiver Frank Pitts was lost last month. The 82-year-old played three seasons for the Browns and led the team in receiving yards twice. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, in December, Paul Wiggin, a defensive lineman on the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team, passed away. The 91-year-old played his entire 11-year career for the Browns from 1957 through 1967 and did not miss a single game during that span. Later, he went on to become the head coach of the Chiefs.

The Browns and their fans will long remember these former members of the franchise.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Big Move At Wide Receiver