Former NFL Player Gives Big Reason Why Browns Signed Joe Flacco

By

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco, they didn’t generate a lot of anxiety among their rivals.

Nobody expects to see the Super Bowl Champion version of the 38-year-old on the field.

Especially unimpressed are New York Jets fans who remember Flacco going 1-3 for them last year.

Those fans include FS-1’s Craig Carton who uses the signing to lament the state of QB play in Cleveland and the NFL.

But former NFL player Willie Colon explains to the Carton Show crew why the Browns did well to pick up Flacco.

Colon says the Browns need a veteran on the field or on the sideline if they are going to stay in the playoff hunt.

The former Steeler notes how confident Kenny Pickett looked last weekend after Pittsburgh’s coaching shakeup.

Between P.J. Walker’s struggles and Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting banged around, Colon is fine with Flacco.

“They need a competent guy,” he said. “And (Cleveland) has an offensive line that can protect him. So you gotta go get a veteran quarterback.”

Colon also pointed out Flacco’s 4-touchdown performance against the Browns in Week 2 last year.

But the Carton Show panel includes some notable Jets fans who said Flacco’s one good game is forgotten.

Colon’s point is that a known veteran gives defenses a little more to worry about than his younger teammates.

Flacco’s experience helps with pre-snap reads, and if the line holds up, the veteran will go through all of his options.

And secondaries realize the former Raven is more likely to spot and exploit mistakes than Cleveland’s other QBs.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

