Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About His Trade From Browns

The Cleveland Browns shocked their locker room and the league when they traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals just days after benching the veteran quarterback in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The move came unexpectedly, even for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Few inside the organization anticipated the front office would act so quickly on a deal that sent a respected leader to a division rival.

Flacco addressed the trade openly when asked about the sudden transition to Cincinnati.

“So honestly, like when this ended up happening, I think there was a little bit of excitement from her (wife Dana). Yeah, sure, looked at each other and were like, ‘What the hell?’ But I think it was ultimately excitement about what the future holds,” Flacco said.

Joe Flacco on:

* Drive down from Cleveland

* Wife Dana’s support

* His hope to help Bengals stay afloat in AFC North pic.twitter.com/EkDJ8CJPFH — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 10, 2025

His response reflected both surprise and optimism about the next chapter of his career with his new team.

The 40-year-old had been benched following a 1-3 start where he threw six interceptions and lost two fumbles.

He served as the backup in London Week 5, but with Cleveland committed to developing younger quarterbacks, both organizations found mutual benefit in the arrangement.

For the first time in franchise history, the Browns traded with the Bengals, giving Cincinnati an immediate veteran option under center.

Flacco’s departure leaves Cleveland’s quarterback room in transition, featuring rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, practice squad player Bailey Zappe, and Deshaun Watson recovering from a re-ruptured Achilles.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders