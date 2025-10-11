Browns Nation

Saturday, October 11, 2025
Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About His Trade From Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns shocked their locker room and the league when they traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals just days after benching the veteran quarterback in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The move came unexpectedly, even for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Few inside the organization anticipated the front office would act so quickly on a deal that sent a respected leader to a division rival.

Flacco addressed the trade openly when asked about the sudden transition to Cincinnati.

“So honestly, like when this ended up happening, I think there was a little bit of excitement from her (wife Dana). Yeah, sure, looked at each other and were like, ‘What the hell?’ But I think it was ultimately excitement about what the future holds,” Flacco said.

His response reflected both surprise and optimism about the next chapter of his career with his new team.

The 40-year-old had been benched following a 1-3 start where he threw six interceptions and lost two fumbles.

He served as the backup in London Week 5, but with Cleveland committed to developing younger quarterbacks, both organizations found mutual benefit in the arrangement.

For the first time in franchise history, the Browns traded with the Bengals, giving Cincinnati an immediate veteran option under center.

Flacco’s departure leaves Cleveland’s quarterback room in transition, featuring rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, practice squad player Bailey Zappe, and Deshaun Watson recovering from a re-ruptured Achilles.

Browns Nation