NFC Team Shuts Down Nick Chubb Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making moves, but one notable free agent appears to be off their list despite fan speculation.

Nick Chubb, the veteran running back, remains unsigned as NFL offseason activities wind down.

When the Cowboys completed a surprising post-draft trade for wide receiver George Pickens, some wondered if former Browns’ star Nick Chubb might be the next veteran addition.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater quickly put those rumors to rest.

“For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works for instance ‘are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?’ The response ‘they were never in play’,” Slater shared.

Chubb has been far from inactive during his time on the market. The talented runner has shared impressive workout footage across social media, showcasing his rehabilitation progress.

His journey back hasn’t been simple after a severe leg injury sidelined him for most of the 2023 campaign.

The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in just 10 games over the past two seasons, failing to reach 400 rushing yards in either campaign.

This marks a significant decline from his previous streak of four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

While his 51 career touchdowns suggest Chubb could provide value on a modest contract, the Cowboys have already invested heavily in their backfield.

A return to the Browns? It’s not off the table, but it’s looking trickier now.

Cleveland drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, loading up at running back.

Moreover, Jerome Ford, Chubb’s former backup, recently accepted a pay cut to stick around, and that alone could make any comeback conversation a bit more complicated.

