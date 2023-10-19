Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Champion Explains How Browns Were Able To Stop 49ers

Former Champion Explains How Browns Were Able To Stop 49ers

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the most impressive wins in regular-season history.

Not only were they able to stop an undefeated offensive juggernaut, but they also did it with P.J. Walker as their quarterback.

However, as shocking as it may have been to some, an in-depth look reveals that it was actually expected.

NFL insider Andrew Siciliano pointed out that Jim Schwartz’s defenses were historically 8-1 against Kyle Shanahan’s offense, so it seems like the Niners’ coach has yet to crack the code against his nemesis.

When asked about that dominance, former Super Bowl champion Chris Long stated that he thinks that the Browns’ defensive front is simply tailor-made for the kind of defense Schwartz loves to run.

He abides by the “penetration beats zone” motto, and that has often worked against Shanahan’s offensive schemes.

The Browns put together a revamped defensive unit upon Schwartz’s arrival.

He had a vision for this team, and they’ve excelled at making it a reality thus far.

The Browns have allowed the third-fewest yards through five games in NFL history.

We’re talking about a league that has become more pass-happy and more offensive every single year, so this achievement is even more impressive than it sounds.

Kevin Stefanski entered the season in the hot seat, and that won’t change unless the Browns put an end to their two-year postseason drought.

Should that happen, he should definitely buy Schwartz dinner, as he was just what this team needed to finally get over the hump.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Florio Makes Strong Claim About Browns Defense This Season

1 hour ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Praises 1 Impactful Figure For The 2023 Browns

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

5 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Notes 1 Defensive Player's Growth This Season

5 hours ago

Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Plans For P.J. Walker

6 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

7 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Analyst Explains Why 49ers Game Was Meaningful For Kevin Stefanski

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes A Strong Statement About Browns' Defense

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' Chances To Win Division

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Highlight Denzel Ward's Big Game Against 49ers

1 day ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Is At Least Top-5 In Four Major NFL Categories

2 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

2 days ago

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 19-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement After Browns' Upset Win Over 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns, 49ers Players Got Into A Fight Before The Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says 1 Browns WR Must Step Up Against 49ers

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

4 days ago

Mike Florio Makes Strong Claim About Browns Defense This Season

No more pages to load