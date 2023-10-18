Browns Nation

Mike Florio Makes Strong Claim About Browns Defense This Season

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to improve on the defensive side of the field this season.

They hired one of the best guys available for the job in Jim Schwartz, and the impact has been huge.

That’s why NFL analyst Mike Florio went out of his way to give this unit their flowers.

He pointed out the fact that they’ve given up the third-fewest total yards in NFL history through five weeks, and the fewest since the 1971 Colts (via Sunday Night Football).

Florio also explained that football has changed a lot in the past five decades and how difficult it is to play defense nowadays so that only makes this even more impressive.

The Browns held the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive behemoth to just 215 total yards, and they’re allowing just over 200 per game.

This defense has the potential to be historically dominant, yet it seems like they’re not getting enough credit.

Aside from that outliner divisional game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, they’ve pretty much handcuffed every single team that has come across them.

The offense continues to be a work in progress, and Deshaun Watson’s availability — or lack thereof — will obviously play a huge role in this team’s success going forward.

But in spite of all that was said of the revamped offense, the new-look passing game, Watson going back to his MVP level and whatnot, the Browns defense has actually been why they’ve had a chance to win every single week, and that’s not likely to change any time soon.

