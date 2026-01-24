Former Chargers GM Serving As Consultant In Browns’ Coaching Search

As the Cleveland Browns continue their wide-ranging search for a new head coach, a notable new figure has emerged as part of the process.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is serving as a consultant to the Browns and has been actively involved in recent in-person interviews with coaching candidates.

“Among those involved in the #Browns HC search is former Chargers and Raiders GM Tom Telesco, who has been serving as a consultant and helping the organization in its process to find a head coach. I’m told he has been in meetings with the in-person candidates,” Schultz said.

Telesco, who spent more than a decade running the Chargers’ front office before a brief stint with the Raiders, is helping guide Cleveland’s leadership as it evaluates its next long-term head coach. Schultz reported that Telesco has attended meetings with finalists and is offering input as the organization narrows its options.

The Browns’ search has been one of the most comprehensive in the league this offseason. Cleveland has already interviewed a wide range of candidates, including experienced coordinators and several younger offensive minds such as Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also remains a serious internal option.

Adding a veteran executive like Telesco to the process highlights how deliberate the Browns are being after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski. The organization has faced heavy scrutiny following years of offensive inconsistency and uncertainty at quarterback, issues that multiple league insiders say have made the job less appealing to some candidates.

Telesco brings extensive experience evaluating coaching talent, having hired multiple head coaches during his time in Los Angeles.

League sources have described the Browns’ interview process as unusually detailed, including personality testing, written evaluations, and multi-round assignments for candidates.

