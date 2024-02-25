Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

While most of the 2024 free agency talk has revolved around signing a top wide receiver and bringing back Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns are looking at bolstering other areas of their roster as well.

One of the biggest problem areas they had last year was in having a quality pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, as Za’Darius Smith didn’t have quite the impact they were hoping for.

There are a number of high-quality players entering free agency, including a former Brown, who the team may want to bring back (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Emmanuel Ogbah is a name that Browns fans are very familiar with.

He spent the first three years of his career in Cleveland, where he had 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

However, it wasn’t until he left Cleveland and joined the Kansas City Chiefs and then Miami Dolphins that Ogbah had the breakout season Browns fans knew he was capable of.

He enjoyed two straight seasons with the Dolphins, where he had nine sacks and was one of the Dolphin’s top pass rushers.

As a reward for his efforts, the Dolphins signed Ogbah to a four-year $65 million deal.

Following back-to-back mediocre seasons where he only started four games and had 6.5 total sacks, the Dolphins are expected to release Ogbah, making him a free agent.

That raises the question of whether or not the Browns are a candidate to sign Ogbah.

While he spent three years with the Browns early in his career, Obgah may not be the best fit for their revamped Jim Schwartz defense.

However, because he has a history with the Haslems, there’s a chance Ogbah will make his return to Cleveland.

We’ll find out after March 11, when the 2024 offseason officially begins!