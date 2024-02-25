Johnny Manziel Makes Bold Statement About Patrick Mahomes

Although he never saw quite as much success with the Cleveland Browns as he would have liked, Johnny Manziel has found success in other areas of life.

For one, he seems to have overcome his struggles with substance abuse and is now contributing to the sports world via his opinions and hot takes.

His latest take about Patrick Mahomes, for instance, is sure to draw some attention, both good and bad.

Although Mahomes is arguably the best college quarterback in Texas history and one of the best in NFL history, Manziel believes he’s not the greatest Texas high school quarterback ever (via Club Shay Shay on Twitter).

. @jmanziel2 Explains Why @PatrickMahomes Isn't The Greatest Texas High School QB: “If you know anything about Texas High School football, I would say @K1’s résumé and what he did makes him hands down the best Texas high school football player to ever play.” pic.twitter.com/dNzY5cZY9V — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 24, 2024

In Manziel’s opinion, Kyler Murray is the greatest high school football player to ever come out of Texas.

He places him ahead of other quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, and many others.

Manziel went so far as to place Murray ahead of Myles Garrett and other notable offensive and defensive players, aside from quarterbacks.

It’s tough to argue against a guy who only lost one high school football game in his career, which is what Murray did.

Murray went on to enjoy success at the college level at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy Award in 2018.

Murray’s journey in the NFL has been a different story.

While he enjoyed success in his first three years as a pro, the last two have been mired by injuries, accusations of immaturity, and losing records.

However, Murray is still young and certainly has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.