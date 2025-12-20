Former GM Notes Big Issue Browns Will Face In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are steamrolling toward a second consecutive 3-14 season, which will certainly push ownership and the front office to consider making more significant changes than many are prepared for. Considering the team isn’t projected to have much, if any cap space in 2026, the powers that be are going to have to get creative if they plan on making any big splashes in free agency.

This roster isn’t in a place where one or two free agents will fix everything, but there are areas of the roster that would benefit greatly from some veteran help on the open market. One position group could use some help more than others, but one former general manager recently noted a big issue the team could face in free agency.

Former Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon recently discussed what the Browns are facing this offseason. Among a few issues, he pointed out that one of the biggest problems the Browns could face is potentially signing a wide receiver.

“Currently, you have $8 million in cap space. Of those names that you mentioned, do those guys want to go play in Cleveland with the uncertainty at quarterback? I’m from the ilk with ten draft picks, you’re going to have to draft a WR1. I don’t think right now you go and you spend WR1 money,” said Carthon.

The problem is that No. 1 receivers aren’t hitting free agency very often. The only potential No. 1 receiver hitting free agency this offseason is George Pickens, and it would be hard to imagine the Dallas Cowboys letting him hit the open market at all after the year he is having.

There are other options that would serve as potential veteran stopgap solutions, but not legitimate WR1s. With a pair of first-round picks in 2026, the Browns have the ammo to go out and get the type of receiver that could help transform this offense, which is something that Jerry Jeudy hasn’t proven capable of doing as the team’s top receiver.

It’s an intriguing class of receivers that should have plenty of weapons selected in the first round, including Jordyn Tyson, Macai Lemon, Carnell Tate, and others who would immediately be the Browns’ best receiver.

If the team opts to forego taking another quarterback high in the draft, going with a potential game-changing weapon wouldn’t be a bad idea.

