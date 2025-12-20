Rumored Browns WR Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft

The 3–11 Cleveland Browns have plenty to fix this offseason. Teams don’t stumble to just three wins in back-to-back seasons without major roster shortcomings, and Cleveland clearly has several areas in need of attention.

One of the biggest concerns is the wide receiver group, which has underperformed from top to bottom since Week 1. Jerry Jeudy has taken a noticeable step back as the team’s No. 1 option, Cedric Tillman has once again struggled to stay healthy, and young receivers like Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, and Gage Larvadain have yet to make a meaningful impact.

With the free agency market looking bleak at the wide receiver position, the Browns will likely have to look to the draft for a potential game-changer.

That class just officially got a little bit deeper, as Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson released a video on Instagram declaring himself for the ’26 draft.

ASU star WR Jordyn Tyson released this video on his Instagram confirming reports that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. (via @ jordyntyson_ IG)@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/kGITdEUZHm — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) December 19, 2025

Tyson is in the mix to be the first receiver off the board with Carnell Tate of Ohio State and Makai Lemon of USC. The Sun Devil star has 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns this year, following his outstanding season last year as an integral part of ASU’s run to the College Football Playoff.

The Browns have a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and mock drafts have Tyson going anywhere from the late first round to as high as in the top five. Cleveland’s two picks will likely fall around both of those areas, so Browns fans should get comfortable with the idea of Tyson being the team’s next star receiver.

It’s obviously speculative, but there is a substantial argument to be made that the Browns have no choice but to draft a receiver in the first round in 2026.

Whether or not that’s Tyson remains to be seen, but he’d sure look good in orange and brown.

