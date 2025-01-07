Former Jaguars Coach Being Linked To Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of interesting options to fill their offensive coordinator position.

Ken Dorsey’s job left much to be desired, and while he wasn’t put in a position to succeed either, it was hard to justify him staying for another year, as he was plagued by some of the same issues that ended his tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

Kevin Stefanski, being an offensive-minded coach and former offensive coordinator, clearly didn’t want this to snowball and immediately cut the cord.

It won’t be easy to find someone to appease Stefanski, who’s been reluctant to give up play-calling duties and has taken a hands-on approach to all things offense since he arrived in Cleveland.

With that in mind, Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report believes they could pick up the phone and give Doug Pederson a call.

“While it’s not exactly the most appealing job available right now given Cleveland’s uncertainty at quarterback heading into next season, it would make perfect sense for Pederson. He would get the chance to relinquish some of the pressure that comes with being a head coach and instead focus on playing calls and leading the offense,” Peters wrote.

Pederson’s last two head coaching tenures didn’t end well after strong starts, and he hasn’t been an offensive coordinator in a decade.

Then again, he’s known for his offensive expertise, and being a former quarterback himself, he can also help whoever gets the nod at quarterback for the Browns get a hold of a QB-friendly system.

He would also be an overqualified top assistant for this team, just like Jim Schwartz.

The Browns need to explore all avenues to fix their struggling offense, and while moving on from Deshaun Watson should be the first order of business, they also need someone else calling the shots.

