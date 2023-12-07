Former NFL Coach Makes Clear Statement On Joe Flacco’s Play

The Cleveland Browns cannot afford any more setbacks if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.

That means they should have their best players on the field right now, but that might not be the case on Sunday.

Joe Flacco has been sent back to the practice squad after his somewhat solid debut with the team.

According to former NFL coach Al Saunders, that would be a major mistake.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Saunders stated that there should be no decision to make, adding that Flacco is the perfect guy for the Browns’ postseason run and that they won’t lose because of him (via Anthony Lima on Twitter).

Former NFL coach Al Saunders just called into @923TheFan and weighed in on the QB situation: "THERE IS NO DECISION" Said Joe Flacco is, "The perfect guy right now for the Browns during the playoff run." "If you lose this week it won't be b/c of Joe Flacco" — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) December 7, 2023

It’s crazy to think that Joe Flacco would be the team’s best choice at quarterback in 2023, but that’s just a fact.

Kevin Stefanski and his staff seem quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which is why they even agreed to trade Joshua Dobbs away after watching him in the preseason.

However, as high as they are on him, it’s been more than evident that the fifth-round rookie is still quite raw and might need some more time on the sidelines before being ready to get thrown into the fire.

P.J. Walker, on the other hand, was fairly erratic when he got his chance, and while the team still won some games, he’s turning the ball over at an alarming rate.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no joke and will be a tough rival to get past, and the coaching staff would be wise to reconsider their latest decision.