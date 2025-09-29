Former NFL GM Calls For Browns To Make Big Offensive Change

We are one month into the NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns have one win.

A missed field goal in Week 1 cost them another possible victory.

Also, the defense has been spectacular, arguably playing like the best in the league.

That’s why it might be time to make a change at quarterback.

Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon recently made a case for the Browns to move on from veteran Joe Flacco and give one of their rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, a chance.

“We know what Flacco is, and I think it’s time to see these young guys because, right now, they have the formula. They have a really good defense, and they have a good ground game. Now, you know what Flacco is going to bring at this point. I think it’s time to see what these young guys have so you can decide what your future’s going to be come next April,” Carthon said.

"I think it's time to see these young guys."@RanCarthon thinks it's time for the Browns to start one of their rookie quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/1RdzGUFA1E — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 29, 2025

Though the Browns know what to expect from Flacco at this point, that’s clearly not the case with Gabriel or Sanders.

The 40-year-old hasn’t played well at all this season, and even if it’s not all his fault and the supporting cast has done little to help, there’s no real upside in sticking with him.

The Browns might want to protect the rookies, and that’s why they’re keeping them off the field, other than two mop-up appearances by Gabriel.

Unfortunately, that might mean they don’t think either can be their QB of the future, and they will most likely be in the mix for another quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Something has to change, and the clock is ticking on this season already.

