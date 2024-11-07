Former NFL GM Reveals What Browns Should Do In Draft

The Cleveland Browns are staring down significant changes as their disappointing season nears its end.

Even a strong finish to the year might not be enough to alter the team’s future plans, as late-season momentum rarely translates into long-term success.

Former NFL General Manager Thomas Dimitroff shared his perspective on the Browns’ situation during an appearance on “92.3 The Fan.”

Rather than suggesting a complete roster rebuild, Dimitroff advocated for targeting a quarterback in the upcoming draft, noting the strength of the 2025 draft class.

He emphasized the importance of selecting a young talent who could serve as the cornerstone for the team’s future while maintaining their core “pillar players.”

“Make sure you build around that quarterback…make sure you have that right supporting cast to bring that young quarterback along,” Dimitroff advised.

His stance on immediate action was clear: “I’m a believer in here and now and I think anyone in this football world right now knows Not For Long is even more so these days. I would look really diligently and clearly at this year’s draft.”

The Browns’ recent moves at the NFL trade deadline reflect a strategic focus on the future.

Despite widespread speculation about potential major moves, Cleveland made just one trade, sending veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith to Detroit along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

This transaction follows an earlier deal that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo, where the Browns traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-round selection.

The Browns now hold an impressive array of draft picks for next April.

Currently positioned with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland has assembled the draft capital needed to make significant moves in reshaping their roster.

