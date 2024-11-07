Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former NFL GM Reveals What Browns Should Do In Draft

Former NFL GM Reveals What Browns Should Do In Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are staring down significant changes as their disappointing season nears its end.

Even a strong finish to the year might not be enough to alter the team’s future plans, as late-season momentum rarely translates into long-term success.

Former NFL General Manager Thomas Dimitroff shared his perspective on the Browns’ situation during an appearance on “92.3 The Fan.”

Rather than suggesting a complete roster rebuild, Dimitroff advocated for targeting a quarterback in the upcoming draft, noting the strength of the 2025 draft class.

He emphasized the importance of selecting a young talent who could serve as the cornerstone for the team’s future while maintaining their core “pillar players.”

“Make sure you build around that quarterback…make sure you have that right supporting cast to bring that young quarterback along,” Dimitroff advised.

His stance on immediate action was clear: “I’m a believer in here and now and I think anyone in this football world right now knows Not For Long is even more so these days. I would look really diligently and clearly at this year’s draft.”

The Browns’ recent moves at the NFL trade deadline reflect a strategic focus on the future.

Despite widespread speculation about potential major moves, Cleveland made just one trade, sending veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith to Detroit along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

This transaction follows an earlier deal that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo, where the Browns traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-round selection.

The Browns now hold an impressive array of draft picks for next April.

Currently positioned with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland has assembled the draft capital needed to make significant moves in reshaping their roster.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes Surprising Stats About Paul DePodesta's Tenure With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation