Former NFL QB Breaks Down Deshaun Watson’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns invested significant capital this season implementing a new offensive scheme, one that new coordinator Ken Dorsey brought with him from his previous stops in Buffalo and Carolina.

Cleveland now deploys multiple three- and four-receiver sets on offense, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a play set that helped him to post elite quarterback numbers while with the Houston Texans.

Through three games, those numbers have languished as Watson has yet to click with his offensive playmakers.

Former NFL quarterback Shaun King shed some light on why Watson has started so slowly this season.

In a video analyst Mike Lucas shared on X, King noted one area in Watson’s performances thus far that has held him – and the Cleveland offense – back from realizing his potential.

“He’s got to do a better job of anticipating these throws, getting rid of the football, and trusting his wide receivers,” King said.

"Deshaun has to do a better job of anticipating these throws, getting rid of the football and trusting his wide receivers." Former NFL QB @realshaunking after watching the #Browns tape vs. the #Giants.

King – who played six seasons in the NFL – noted in the video that both Watson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were looking at each other, yet the quarterback failed to pull the trigger to throw to the seemingly open athlete.

Multiple videos have emerged showcasing a similar problem from the Week 3 contest, including a video of the fourth-and-one play near the end of the fourth quarter where Watson looks in tight end Jordan Akins’ direction as he is open.

In the video Lucas and King shared, Watson’s pass protection broke down and caused a sack on the quarterback.

Watson and the Browns will attempt to get back on track Sunday as the team travels to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

