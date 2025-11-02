Former NFL Scout Shares Eye-Opening Opinion On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to take Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft came with plenty of media attention.

For better or worse, the former Colorado star always finds himself as a talking point.

There have been many former athletes and media members who are urging the Browns to give him a chance.

While some analysts believe there are some things that Sanders can work on, they often point out that he was insanely accurate in college.

With that in mind, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly wants to set the record straight about his belief in Sanders.

As much as Sanders completed nearly 72 percent of his passes in college, Kelly believes that he will be in the 35-51 percent completion rate in the pros if he were to take the field right now.

“People like to make such a BIG DEAL out of Shedeur Sanders having the highest completion percentage (71.8%) in college football history without considering the schedule he faced at Colorado (8/24 ranked teams in two seasons). As a former NFL Scout, what do I believe his completion percentage would for the Browns if he ever sees the field during the regular season? What’s my professional opinion? What’s my prediction? I think Shedeur Sanders would be in the 35-51% completion percentage range,” Kelly wrote.

People like to make such a BIG DEAL out of Shedeur Sanders having the highest completion percentage (71.8%) in college football history without considering the schedule he faced at Colorado (8/24 ranked teams in two seasons). But what did his "accuracy" in 2023 and 2024… pic.twitter.com/8cjMirt9GI — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) November 2, 2025

Truth be told, after watching how players like Cam Ward and Caleb Williams have fared early on, this prediction makes some sense.

Some scouts pointed out that Sanders often held onto the ball for way too long in college, and they accused him of taking sacks and hits on purpose instead of throwing the ball away to avoid hurting his completion percentage.

Whether that’s the truth or not is not for us to debate.

But even though Kelly is clearly way too pessimistic about his outlook, it would still be naive to think that he’s going to complete north of 70 percent of his passes as a rookie.

Of course, that’s not to say that Sanders will never be good or even a star.

For now, the Browns may not feel like he’s ready.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To 3 WR Prospects In 2026 Draft