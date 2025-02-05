Former Packers Star Praises Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what to do with Myles Garrett.

The former No. 1 pick doesn’t seem to trust them to get back on track while he’s still in his prime.

That’s why he wants out and an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl.

Notably, former Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews is on his side.

Talking to TMZ Sports, the former linebacker claimed that Garrett had already accomplished everything on an individual level, so it only made sense that he wanted to pursue something bigger:

“He’s achieved every personal accolade,” Matthews told TMZ Sports. “And it’s time to achieve that team accolade.”

Garrett has always been a class act.

He’s given everything to the team and the community since he entered the league eight years ago.

Likewise, he’s been there long enough to realize when things aren’t heading in the right direction.

He doesn’t seem convinced or have much trust in the front office’s ability to turn things around and make significant moves in the offseason.

Truth be told, that’s far from encouraging for the fans as well.

If that’s how he feels, one can only be even more skeptical.

In any event, the Browns have made it clear that they won’t consider any potential trade offers.

That usually doesn’t go the team’s way.

More than that, there’s no need to burn bridges with one of the greatest players in franchise history, especially one who has often put the team first and wanted to make things work there.

