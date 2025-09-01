Former Player Believes Browns Rookie Is Being Unfairly Treated

The transition from college stardom to professional football presents unique challenges for every rookie quarterback.

For Shedeur Sanders, that journey has been complicated by expectations tied to his famous last name and questions about his draft day slide.

Sanders entered the NFL after falling to the 144th overall pick in the 2025 draft. The drop surprised many who viewed him as a potential first-round talent during his time at Colorado.

Multiple factors contributed to his delayed selection, including pre-draft interview concerns and questions about his readiness for NFL game speed.

Former Browns player Phil Taylor recently shared his perspective on Sanders’ situation, suggesting the rookie hasn’t received fair treatment.

“I don’t think (Shedeur) got a fair shot…. He was kind of doomed from the start,” Taylor said on The Top Dawg Show.

Taylor pointed to Sanders’ unique background as both an advantage and a burden.

Being coached exclusively by his father, Deion Sanders, before entering the league created skepticism among some evaluators.

The former nose tackle acknowledged that Coach Prime taught his son proper work ethic and professional conduct, qualities Sanders has displayed throughout the offseason.

However, Taylor believes the family’s high-profile nature worked against the young quarterback.

The flashiness associated with both Shedeur and Coach Prime left what Taylor described as a “bad stain” on the prospect’s reputation heading into draft season.

Some believe that Sanders operated within a simplified offensive system at Colorado while playing behind a struggling offensive line.

These factors raised legitimate questions about how his college production would translate to the professional level.

Despite the draft day disappointment, Sanders showed flashes during preseason action. He threw two touchdown passes in his NFL debut and demonstrated the poise that once made him a highly regarded prospect.

Taylor emphasized that Sanders is young and deserves opportunities to prove himself without excessive scrutiny.

That being said, Shedeur’s journey is just beginning, and patience will be essential for proper evaluation.

