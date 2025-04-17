Former Player Believes Browns ‘Showed Their Hand’ On Draft Plans

A few weeks ago, the only viable starting quarterback option on the Cleveland Browns’ roster was Kenny Pickett.

Pickett joined the team via trade, with the Browns dealing away Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

While Pickett has more starting experience than Thompson-Robinson, fans and analysts hoped that there was more coming for the Browns at the position.

These hopes came true, as they ended up signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, a player who brought them to the playoffs in 2023.

Flacco has shown some flashes of brilliance over the past few years, but his upside is limited due to his age and mobility restrictions.

With that in mind, former player and current analyst, Hanford Dixon, recently believes that the Browns tipped their hand about their intentions with the No.2 pick.

He believes that Flacco now gives the Browns the flexibility to take someone other than a quarterback early in the draft.

“Flacco is a guy that can give us flexibility,” Dixon said, indicating that the Browns showed the rest of the league what they will do on draft night with this move.

Did the #Browns signing Joe Flacco show their hand for the draft? "Flacco is a guy that can give us flexibility."@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/2XCTMIhiVo — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) April 17, 2025

As Dixon pointed out, Flacco certainly gives the team options, a solid backup if their supposed rookie isn’t ready to start in Week 1, but he’s not likely to be their hope and future at the position.

Whether they go after a QB in the first, second, or third round, Dixon believes that the Browns aren’t done, and they should pursue a top option in this year’s class to try and help them get out of the rut they’ve been in for years.

Will any one of these prospects be able to turn this team around?

