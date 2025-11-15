Insider Predicts Kevin Stefanski’s Future If Fired By Browns

Because the Cleveland Browns are doing so poorly this year, it’s only natural that there is speculation about what’s next for head coach Kevin Stefanski. At this point, the Browns’ firing Stefanski wouldn’t be that shocking.

However, if he were let go by Cleveland, he would likely find another job in the NFL, despite the recent rough record of the Browns under his guidance. Albert Breer was recently interviewed, and he said that Stefanski is still respected throughout the league and would likely find another job at some point.

Dave Bacon and Sam Monson agreed with that sentiment, saying that many of the problems bothering the Browns right now are not Stefanski’s fault. They feel that he has made mistakes, but has generally tried his hardest with the bad hand that he was dealt.

“I think he would, at the very least, be interviewed in multiple places. I would say there’s a better chance than not, based on the candidate pool, that he would get one,” Breer said.

Stefanski’s Future in Cleveland Remains Uncertain Despite Proven Track Record

It’s important to remember that Stefanski is a two-time AP Coach of the Year and is still considered a very smart leader with plenty of talent and skills. Still, that doesn’t guarantee he will keep his job in Cleveland.

Dan Orlovsky believes Kevin Stefanski would be a perfect fit for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/AO2AhzlMDf — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 11, 2025

But if the Browns do cut ties with Stefanski, he probably won’t be remembered only for the tough times in Cleveland. Other front offices will likely view his accomplishments, and not just his challenges.

There is also a chance that the Browns will consider that too, and Stefanski may not be going anywhere. He has had to deal with a roster that was completely thrown off track by the Deshaun Watson trade and has been trying to make progress with a lacking lineup.

The Browns may choose to give Stefanski another chance, especially if they are able to bolster the team in the offseason and acquire more talent in the draft. It’s not exactly clear what is next for Stefanski with Cleveland, but his coaching career probably isn’t over.

