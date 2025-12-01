Former Player Grades Shedeur Sanders’ Sunday Performance

The Cleveland Browns had another chance to witness what Shedeur Sanders is capable of on Sunday as they took on the San Francisco 49ers. And although the game didn’t end as they wanted, the Browns definitely saw much more of Sanders and his budding talents.

Sanders received a mixed reception from many, including from James Jones, who shared his opinion about Sanders following Cleveland’s 26-8 loss to San Francisco.

Jones likes what he has seen from Sanders, although he believes his team’s coaching staff needs to support him better and give him more room to grow.

“I’mma give him a ‘B.’ The main reason I’m giving him a ‘B’ is, number one, the game don’t look too big for him. It already looks like it slowed down for Shedeur. Open this playbook up and let Shedeur throw the football. I’m giving him a ‘B,’ too, because there was some throws I felt like he could make. He missed Jerry Jeudy down in the middle of the field. I just love the poise he’s playing with. I see him picking up the protection, delivering the ball. I like it. I just want to see the playbook up for him a little bit more,” Jones said.

.@89JonesNTAF grades Shedeur Sanders second start as a 'B' and says he likes the poise he's seeing the rookie play with on a struggling Browns team! WE ARE LIVE IN THE SPEAKEASY RIGHT NOW DISCUSSING THE SHEDEUR-JEUDY ALTERCATION ➡️ https://t.co/dvVW7O9zRD pic.twitter.com/I53kHCKmZB — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) December 1, 2025

Sanders Shows Growth Despite Early Struggles

Sanders is growing more confident on the field, which is obviously crucial if he wants a long and successful NFL career. And even with his faults, it’s important to remember that Sunday was just his second start in the league, so he hasn’t had all season to work out his problems and become comfortable leading his team.

In a short amount of time, he has definitely addressed some of the biggest concerns about him, even as his team has still struggled. But he obviously has to develop more chemistry with the rest of his team.

Additionally, Sanders might be better served by head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of his staff if they played to his strengths more.

At times, it feels as if Sanders and his coaches aren’t always on the same page, but that could change over time.

This “B” grade from Jones is appropriate for a young player who has shown signs of growth but still has a long way to go.

NEXT:

Analyst Highlights Major Concern About Kevin Stefanski