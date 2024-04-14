Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Has Clear Message On Greg Newsome II Rumors

Former Player Has Clear Message On Greg Newsome II Rumors

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns want to keep the band together.

Despite all the trade speculation and whatnot, it seems like Greg Newsome II isn’t going anywhere.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are firmly expected to pick up his fifth-year option.

Teams have until May 2 to decide what to do with the fifth-year option of the 2021 first-round picks, so there was plenty of speculation about the cornerback.

With that in mind, former Browns great Eric Metcalf showed his excitement about this decision, as he claims he’s all about keeping the defense together.

He believes the Browns have the best secondary defense in the game, so obviously, keeping a talented player like Newsome is huge news for Jim Schwartz (via Bally Sports Cleveland).

A former No. 26 pick, Newsome is coming off logging the first two interceptions of his career, along with ten pass breakups and 43 tackles.

He also played a career-high 412 snaps in the slot, and while he would likely rather be lined out wide, he was actually quite efficient in that role.

The Browns have a championship-caliber defense, and they will continue to do so for as long as Schwartz is on the premises.

So, if that means taking one for the team and making adjustments, guys like Newsome — or everybody else — should be bought in.

If that’s the case and he doesn’t want to leave, then by all means, this team should look to keep him around for years to come.

NEXT:  Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb's Deal
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb's Deal

8 mins ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Says Browns Should Trade Up To Draft 1 Position

20 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb's Position On Recent RB List

26 mins ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Where Joe Thomas Stands Among His Draft Class

44 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Met With TCU Prospect

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Sends 2-Word Message After Returning To Special Place

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear About New Coaches

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54

6 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

1 day ago

Clevelans Browns

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

1 day ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

4 days ago

Browns Nation