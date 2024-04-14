Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb’s Deal

Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb’s Deal

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

What to do with Nick Chubb was one of the biggest questions the Cleveland Browns were facing coming into the 2024 NFL offseason.

Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last year, has questions surrounding whether he’ll be able to make a full recovery and play like his former self.

As such, there was some speculation that the Browns would cut him before the start of next season, saving millions of dollars in the progress.

Luckily, rather than cutting Chubb outright, he and the Browns were able to agree to a restructured deal that keeps him in Cleveland and protects both parties financially.

And, according to Mary Kay Cabot, Chubb’s restructured contract was also important to keep Chubb happy and satisfied as a Cleveland Brown (via “Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com” on YouTube).

Chubb’s new deal lowers his base salary of $11.775 million to a number that’s yet to be known to the public.

However, while his base salary is less than before, Chubb’s contract stipulates that he can earn back every penny through incentives and performance bonuses.

In other words, if Chubb is healthy and playing like his former self, he should have no problem earning his full salary.

However, if his injury is lingering and he’s not playing up to par, the Browns are protected financially.

Most importantly, however, both parties seem happy with the arrangement, which means Chubb should have his typical positive attitude entering the offseason.

NEXT:  Analyst Says Browns Should Trade Up To Draft 1 Position
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Says Browns Should Trade Up To Draft 1 Position

15 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb's Position On Recent RB List

20 mins ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Where Joe Thomas Stands Among His Draft Class

39 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Met With TCU Prospect

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Sends 2-Word Message After Returning To Special Place

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear About New Coaches

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54

6 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

1 day ago

Clevelans Browns

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

1 day ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

4 days ago

D'Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears greets fans after a 16-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

D'Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation