Insider Notes Major Factor In Browns Restructuring Nick Chubb’s Deal

What to do with Nick Chubb was one of the biggest questions the Cleveland Browns were facing coming into the 2024 NFL offseason.

Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last year, has questions surrounding whether he’ll be able to make a full recovery and play like his former self.

As such, there was some speculation that the Browns would cut him before the start of next season, saving millions of dollars in the progress.

Luckily, rather than cutting Chubb outright, he and the Browns were able to agree to a restructured deal that keeps him in Cleveland and protects both parties financially.

And, according to Mary Kay Cabot, Chubb’s restructured contract was also important to keep Chubb happy and satisfied as a Cleveland Brown (via “Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com” on YouTube).

Chubb’s new deal lowers his base salary of $11.775 million to a number that’s yet to be known to the public.

However, while his base salary is less than before, Chubb’s contract stipulates that he can earn back every penny through incentives and performance bonuses.

In other words, if Chubb is healthy and playing like his former self, he should have no problem earning his full salary.

However, if his injury is lingering and he’s not playing up to par, the Browns are protected financially.

Most importantly, however, both parties seem happy with the arrangement, which means Chubb should have his typical positive attitude entering the offseason.

