Former Player Makes Big Prediction About Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate their offensive line heading into the 2026 season, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the unit is whether Dawand Jones can stay healthy. After showing flashes of potential earlier in his career, injuries have ended all three of his seasons prematurely.

With his size and natural ability, the Browns have long believed he could develop into a key piece of their offensive line. With the Browns’ recent free agent signings on the offensive line and the upcoming draft, there have been questions about Jones’ future role on the team when he returns from rehab.

However, former Browns player Phil Taylor believes the Jones will be ready to go and reclaim his starting spot for the 2026 season.

“Dawand’s hitting that rehab good and he’ll get that starting spot.”

Can we rely on Dawand Jones to make an impact? #DawgPound "Dawand's hitting that rehab good and he'll get that starting spot." – @PhilTaylor98 pic.twitter.com/BRQW1fSU6P — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 22, 2026

Jones has the physical tools that teams look for in an offensive tackle. His size, strength, and length allow him to match up well against edge rushers, and when he is locked in, he has shown the ability to be a reliable presence in both pass protection and the run game.

The issue has been stringing together that level of play over a full season.

Because of the injuries, Jones has not had the chance to fully develop, something that is critical for offensive linemen.

The Browns’ offensive line situation could give him another opportunity. With a lot of new faces on the line and likely more coming in the draft, there is a path for Jones to earn a starting role if he performs well and stays on the field.

The Browns are looking to improve their offense, and that starts up front. A healthy and productive Jones would only be a positive for the team.

At the same time, the concerns about durability are not going away until he proves he can get through a full season. It is one thing to flash potential in stretches, but another to be available week after week.

That is what makes this upcoming season so important for Jones.

If he can finally stay healthy, the talent is there for him to become a key contributor. But if injuries once again become an issue, his entire career could be in question.

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