Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Names 4 Positions The Browns Need To Upgrade

Former Player Names 4 Positions The Browns Need To Upgrade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Names 4 Positions The Browns Need To Upgrade
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns won just three games last season.

And while they’re not as bad as a team with just three wins, they clearly need to improve their roster.

That’s why former NFL QB Shaun King is unsure they can improve that much in the offseason.

Talking to Adam The Bull (via BetRivers Network), King questioned whether the moves they might make to appease Myles Garrett would be enough to keep up with the rest of the AFC North Division.

Per King, the Browns need to add more help at wide receiver and running back, but they also need to bolster their offensive line and add a new quarterback.

He believes that they’re only set at tight end right now.

The Browns’ defense also needs to get better, but they have the personnel and coaching staff to take steps in the right direction.

As for the offense, things aren’t as simple.

Even if they bring back Nick Chubb, they can’t trust him to be the same player he once was, so they will most likely have to add an insurance policy.

With a strong second half, Jerry Jeudy showed that he might finally be ready to embrace a WR1 role.

Cedric Tillman showed some flashes, but they still need more talent there.

When it comes to quarterbacks, the organization will reportedly look to sign a proven veteran in free agency and also acquire a rookie to develop for the future.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Browns Could Trade No. 2 Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation