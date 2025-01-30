Former Player Names 4 Positions The Browns Need To Upgrade

The Cleveland Browns won just three games last season.

And while they’re not as bad as a team with just three wins, they clearly need to improve their roster.

That’s why former NFL QB Shaun King is unsure they can improve that much in the offseason.

Talking to Adam The Bull (via BetRivers Network), King questioned whether the moves they might make to appease Myles Garrett would be enough to keep up with the rest of the AFC North Division.

Per King, the Browns need to add more help at wide receiver and running back, but they also need to bolster their offensive line and add a new quarterback.

"They need help with receiver, they need help with running back, they need online enhancements and a quarterback"@realshaunking discusses how the Browns will fare in 2025 given a tough division a plenty of positions to upgrade 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qco0Mz1n5a — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) January 30, 2025

He believes that they’re only set at tight end right now.

The Browns’ defense also needs to get better, but they have the personnel and coaching staff to take steps in the right direction.

As for the offense, things aren’t as simple.

Even if they bring back Nick Chubb, they can’t trust him to be the same player he once was, so they will most likely have to add an insurance policy.

With a strong second half, Jerry Jeudy showed that he might finally be ready to embrace a WR1 role.

Cedric Tillman showed some flashes, but they still need more talent there.

When it comes to quarterbacks, the organization will reportedly look to sign a proven veteran in free agency and also acquire a rookie to develop for the future.

