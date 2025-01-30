Insider Reveals Why Browns Could Trade No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns own the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing last season with a 3-14 record.

Cleveland is in the market for a quarterback, and the top two options are expected to go early in the first round.

Although the Browns could select either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with their pick, the debate over what Cleveland will do with their first-round selection has centered around the organization trading it to acquire more draft capital.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the franchise could orchestrate a trade for the No. 2 pick, and he added that the depth at the running back and tight end position in the 2025 class could play a factor in GM Andrew Berry’s decision.

“It’s also another motive for Andrew to trade down and get a few extra (second- or third-round draft picks) or whatever you can get for these little move-downs that we are talking about. The running backs are going to be going second, third, and fourth rounds, and probably the same for tight ends,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that the depth of RB and TE in the NFL Draft is another motive for Andrew Berry to trade down and collect more picks… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/5nxgeeL8MR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 30, 2025

Grossi noted that draft analyst Matt Miller believes that as many as 10 tight ends from this draft class could eventually become an NFL starter.

That’s a position where the Browns lacked depth in 2024.

Cleveland could also seek a potential long-term replacement for star running back Nick Chubb after he suffered a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year.

The Browns are projected to have 12 picks when the final order of the 2025 NFL Draft is announced, including four selections among the top 100 picks.

