Former Browns QB Flags A Name To Watch In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months. The future of their coaching staff is among the most pressing, especially if they decide to make a change.

Equally or even more important than that is the future of the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders is going to be their starter for the rest of 2025; they don’t have a clear allegiance to him or Dillon Gabriel, another rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft.

On one hand, they already know what Sanders can do, albeit with a small portfolio of work, which could help them train and develop him to be better equipped to lead this team. On the other hand, there’s always the excitement of drafting a quarterback, hoping a new face can inject some energy into the organization.

The Browns will likely have a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and if they’re not 100 percent certain on Sanders’ future, they could use this selection on a QB. Former player Brian Hoyer talked about this on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” saying how impressed he is with Indiana QB prospect Fernando Mendoza and how it would likely be tough for the Browns to pass on him.

Hoyer asked, “If the Raiders pass on Fernando Mendoza and you don’t have to trade up for him, are you going to say, eh, we’re not going to pass on this guy? He’s pretty impressive,” Hoyer said.

As Hoyer mentioned, the Browns are currently slated to pick behind the Las Vegas Raiders, who have dealt with their own quarterback frustrations. Geno Smith doesn’t appear to be the guy for them, at least for the long-term, so they could pursue someone in the draft.

But, if they make a move or decide to go elsewhere on draft day, it might be hard to pass up the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Fernando Mendoza.

Another part of this decision will depend on what the Browns think about Deshaun Watson’s health and ability to lead this team, seeing how he’s under contract for one more year.

