Former Player Raises An Interesting QB Possibility For Browns

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker discussed how the Browns could shape their quarterback room heading into the 2026 season. While many assume the team will either roll with Shedeur Sanders or bring in another veteran, Tucker floated a different possibility that immediately caught attention.

“The real question is do they bring in another outside veteran quarterback or is Deshaun Watson that guy?” Tucker said. “I kind of like the idea of Malik Willis in Todd Monken’s offense.”

That suggestion adds a new wrinkle to what has already been one of the most talked-about storylines of the Browns’ offseason.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains fluid. Sanders showed flashes and earned Pro Bowl recognition as an alternate, Watson is still under contract and trying to reclaim form, and the team could also target a rookie in the draft. Now, Tucker’s mention of Malik Willis gives fans another intriguing option to consider.

Willis has bounced around early in his career but still brings traits that could fit what head coach Todd Monken wants to build offensively. He is mobile, strong-armed, and comfortable operating outside the pocket. Those skills could mesh well with a more creative and flexible scheme, especially if Monken plans to lean into play action, movement throws, and designed quarterback runs.

Tucker’s point was not necessarily that Willis would be handed the starting job, but that he could be a smart, low-risk addition who competes and adds depth. In today’s NFL, having multiple playable quarterbacks matters. Injuries happen. Plans change quickly. Competition often brings out the best in everyone in the room.

Willis would likely come cheaper than most veteran options and would not block a draft pick or young quarterback from developing. At worst, he is a capable backup. At best, he thrives in a new system and gives Cleveland another legitimate option.

Nothing is imminent, and this remains just one analyst’s opinion. But with Monken reshaping the offense and the quarterback depth chart far from settled, do not be surprised if names like Willis continue to surface.

If nothing else, it shows the Browns are keeping all doors open as they search for answers under center.

