Video Shows Quinshon Judkins Arriving For Offseason Program

One of the most important unknowns facing the Cleveland Browns entering the 2026 season is the condition of Quinshon Judkins. The running back suffered a serious leg injury near the end of his rookie season last year, and he has been recovering from surgery.

Aside from the quarterback, Judkins is likely to be the most important offensive player for new head coach Todd Monken as he brings a successful run-oriented system with him from his time as the coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Under Monken, Derrick Henry continued to produce as one of the best and busiest running backs in the NFL.

A recent video shows Quinshon Judkins arriving at the Browns facility at the same time as Monken, indicating that the two are already preparing for the upcoming campaign.

“‘Q’ and Coach Monken ready to get to work,” the Browns posted on X.

Q and Coach Monken ready to get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/wUOAK71502 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 7, 2026

Judkins had a very productive first year after he was a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft. With notable performances, including his first 100-yard game in Week 5 and a three-touchdown game in Week 7, he was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season.

Unfortunately, a late-season slump, which included his Week 16 injury, left him short of that milestone. He finished with 827 yards on 230 carries with seven touchdowns as the Browns’ lead back.

With Jerome Ford having left as a free agent to sign with the Washington Commanders, and no significant additions to the backfield this offseason, Judkins’ workload is likely to increase, if his health allows it. Judkins fractured his fibula and dislocated ankle in the December injury, and following surgery just before Christmas, he was given a 4-6 month recovery timeline for football activity.

The early phase of that would allow him to take part in offseason activities this spring, while if it tends toward the latter stages, he should still be able to start training camp on time in July. After missing camp last season, any additional preparation time should only help.

Encouragingly, Judkins is already at the team facility, which would indicate that he can’t wait to get started.

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