Former Player Reveals What Should Be Browns’ Highest Priority This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal moment, wrapping up their 2024 season much earlier than anticipated after an exciting playoff appearance in 2023.

In a notable shift from recent years, the team’s leadership structure is likely to remain intact for the first time since 2016, with both the head coach and general manager returning to their roles.

With stability at the top secure, the Browns now face crucial decisions regarding their roster.

While free agency, potential cuts and retirement discussions loom large, the quarterback position stands out as the most pressing concern for future success.

Former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts III recently emphasized the critical nature of solidifying the position, especially considering the talent in the AFC.

“Getting this room together has to be the highest priority that you have. And I don’t know how you do it or when you do it, but you have to make sure that this room, this quarterback room, is able enough to go out there and produce and do well with whoever’s calling the plays, Shorts said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Deshaun Watson’s return appears likely, though nothing has been finalized.

His recent history of season-ending injuries, however, has prompted the Browns to explore additional options at quarterback.

The team reportedly is evaluating veteran quarterbacks who could potentially step into a starting role.

Kirk Cousins has emerged as an intriguing possibility, particularly if he becomes available on a minimum contract following a potential release by the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports suggest that the Browns also have shown interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, though his market value could prove prohibitive if he becomes a free agent.

