Browns’ Latest Decision Sparks Questions About Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans were worried about losing Myles Garrett heading into the 2025 NFL offseason. Garrett seemed disgruntled, and no amount of money seemed adequate that the Browns could offer to change his mind.

They ended up offering him a record-breaking deal, and as we now know, the rest is history. Not only did Garrett suit up for the Browns in 2025, but he is also tied to the team for the foreseeable future. A trade could certainly throw a wrench in this plan for Garrett to be a lifelong member of the Browns, but at the moment, that doesn’t seem to be an option on the table.

That’s not to say that it couldn’t happen, and with Garrett’s latest contract restructuring, anything could happen in the coming weeks and months, according to Daryl Ruiter.

“That Myles Garrett language and bonus payment restructure definitely gives #Browns more cap flexibility, but also makes it easier to trade him this offseason,” Ruiter wrote.

That Myles Garrett language and bonus payment restructure definitely gives #Browns more cap flexibility, but also makes it easier to trade him this offseason. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 25, 2026

Ruiter did call out the positive that, in doing this move, the Browns will have an easier time navigating the salary cap, and hopefully be able to acquire more players. The counterpoint to this, of course, is that the language in his contract could allow him to get traded sooner than anyone within the organization would like.

Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in football since he was drafted, and he’s coming off a record-breaking season where he won Defensive Player of the Year. He’s an undisputed star and is likely slated to be an All-Pro again this season, and the Browns want to do everything humanely possible to keep him for the long haul.

Garrett serves as an inspiration and a mentor to many young players within the program, so losing him soon could be catastrophic.

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Browns Taking Close Look At Promising WR Prospect