Former Player Says Andrew Berry Deserves More Credit

The Cleveland Browns have been up and down for years now.

Moreover, with the Deshaun Watson situation, some have quickly pointed the finger at Andrew Berry.

That’s why Joshua Cribbs believes the general manager deserves more credit for his work with the team.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs show,” the former team star praised Berry for being a risk-taker.

“He goes big I think we need that,” he said.

.@JoshCribbs16 Believes Andrew Berry deserves a little more credit as a GM despite some of the shortcomings #DawgPound "He goes big I think we need that." pic.twitter.com/RRlYKWLRm0 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 16, 2025

While he acknowledged that Berry’s draft picks haven’t always panned out, he likes him because he’s always been aggressive in his pursuit of talent and has generally been successful with his trades.

To be fair, no one expected the Deshaun Watson trade to unfold as it did.

Of course, perhaps the worst part was giving him a fully guaranteed contract.

Multiple teams were interested in his services and would have most likely paid him that much money, but the fully guaranteed part truly doomed this deal.

Likewise, the trade has damaged the team’s ability to compete at the highest level, which is why some fans aren’t particularly fond of Berry.

But at the end of the day, small market teams often have to swing for the fences to be able to compete with the top teams.

And while he won’t get the benefit of the doubt for much longer, this team definitely isn’t as far behind from contention as some fans think.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals A Big Question About Browns' Defense This Offseason