Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Nick Chubb Has Honest Admission About Last Season’s Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb hasn’t looked like his usual self since returning from the brutal knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season through four games.

He’s still knocking off the rust and looking to prove he is worthy of another substantial contract when he hits free agency this offseason, though he recently admitted that doubt crept in while he was working his way back.

NFL Films released a short clip from a film they made about Chubb’s return from the knee injury, and Chubb said “I remember feeling the crunch. I remember flipping over, so I was just thinking about, will you ever come back from it? Will this be the end? Things like that, you know, it’s very emotional. Then it becomes mental, will it happen again? Will I be the same person?”

It’s understandable for Chubb to wonder if he’d ever be the same guy, and so far, he hasn’t been, but he continues to work to knock off the rust and had his best game of the year so far against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with 11 carries for 50 yards.

It’s rare to see Chubb in this light, as he has been one of the most soft-spoken superstars in the league over his seven years in the NFL, and most fans would never expect him to make a short film about his injury.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Chubb in Cleveland, but he is undoubtedly one of the greatest in Browns history and hopefully has plenty of years left.

Browns Nation