Former Player Says Browns Pulled Off The ‘Impossible’

The Cleveland Browns are starting to generate a bit of positive momentum after defeating the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game.

They’ll look to build on that against the Philadelphia Eagles after a pair of tenacious joint practices with the defending Super Bowl champions.

While there is hope for better days, there is still a lot to sort out, especially at quarterback, where the team is going through a four-man competition to determine the Week 1 starter.

Former NFL player Ross Tucker recently had a little fun with the situation, saying the team managed to do the “impossible” by having three quarterbacks get injured in camp despite wearing jerseys to avoid physical contact.

“I really thought it was impossible that you could have 3 quarterbacks get hurt in training camp,” Tucker said.

The #Browns have done something this training camp that @RossTuckerNFL didn't think was possible pic.twitter.com/ZKFtadN7Xh — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) August 14, 2025

Tucker was referring to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel working their way back from hamstring issues, while Shedeur Sanders left practice with an oblique injury.

Sanders was impressive against the Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, but he will likely miss the game against the Eagles due to the injury.

All signs are pointing to Gabriel getting extended reps, as Pickett has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 drills and Flacco is unlikely to see a lot of time in the preseason.

There’s not much cause for concern as the injuries are relatively minor, but it would be helpful if all four of these QBs could stay on the field so the coaching staff can get a complete evaluation.

