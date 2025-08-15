Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Says Browns Pulled Off The ‘Impossible’

Former Player Says Browns Pulled Off The ‘Impossible’

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Says Browns Pulled Off The ‘Impossible’
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are starting to generate a bit of positive momentum after defeating the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game.

They’ll look to build on that against the Philadelphia Eagles after a pair of tenacious joint practices with the defending Super Bowl champions.

While there is hope for better days, there is still a lot to sort out, especially at quarterback, where the team is going through a four-man competition to determine the Week 1 starter.

Former NFL player Ross Tucker recently had a little fun with the situation, saying the team managed to do the “impossible” by having three quarterbacks get injured in camp despite wearing jerseys to avoid physical contact.

“I really thought it was impossible that you could have 3 quarterbacks get hurt in training camp,” Tucker said.

Tucker was referring to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel working their way back from hamstring issues, while Shedeur Sanders left practice with an oblique injury.

Sanders was impressive against the Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, but he will likely miss the game against the Eagles due to the injury.

All signs are pointing to Gabriel getting extended reps, as Pickett has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 drills and Flacco is unlikely to see a lot of time in the preseason.

There’s not much cause for concern as the injuries are relatively minor, but it would be helpful if all four of these QBs could stay on the field so the coaching staff can get a complete evaluation.

NEXT:  Browns Could Make Surprising Move In Final Preseason Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation