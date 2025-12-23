Former Player Says Browns Rookie Got Snubbed From Pro Bowl

This year’s NFL Pro Bowl will feature the biggest names in the league and some of the most promising stars on the rise, but it can’t include everyone. Every year, there are snubs in the Pro Bowl, but some are more egregious than others.

Writing on social media, Breiden Fehoko complained that Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns didn’t earn a rightful place in the Pro Bowl, even though he was selected as an alternate.

“The pro bowl has become such a popularity vote. Multiple players got snubbed. Jordyn Brooks, Darnell Wright, Carson Schwesinger, Jordan Davis,” Fehoko posted on X.

The pro bowl has become such a popularity vote. Multiple players got snubbed. Jordyn Brooks

Darnell Wright

Carson Schwesinger

Jordan Davis — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) December 23, 2025

Fehoko should be blaming fans, players, and coaches, who all come together to vote on who will play in the highly anticipated event. And while it is great that Schwesinger was chosen as an alternate, that isn’t good enough according to some Browns fans.

The Browns’ defense has been the strength of their team this year, and Schwesinger has been a vital part of it. He is leading all rookies in tackles and has seven straight games with at least 10 tackles.

The 22-year-old linebacker has been a sensational and natural fit on the field all season, and, perhaps more importantly, he has been healthy too. The Browns have suffered numerous injuries, even among rookies such as Quinshon Judkins.

He may have to settle for being an alternate for the Pro Bowl, but Defensive Rookie of the Year honors could also be waiting for him, which would be an even bigger prize after such an electric start to his career.

NEXT:

Browns Given Highest Odds To Land Pro Bowl QB