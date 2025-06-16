Former Player Says Browns Rookie Has Been ‘Very Impressive’

The Cleveland Browns have an exciting rookie class coming in that will hopefully help everyone wipe their hands clean of last year’s 3-14 season that featured the worst offense in the NFL.

If all goes according to plan, the class will produce multiple offensive pillars for years to come, and one former player recently said one rookie has been “very impressive” so far.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck stopped by The Herd on Monday and told Colin Cowherd, “So far in camp, I’ve been very impressed” with fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Given Sanders’ status and the media circus that comes along with him, far too many analysts and fans have strong opinions about him and his play without having an insight into what is actually happening on the field.

Hasselbeck and Cowherd were discussing the report that Sanders is completing over 80 percent of his passes in camp, which is an incredible number if it’s true, but it’s also only been a few days, and he is going against backups without pads on.

These types of conversations are why the Browns are smart to bring Sanders along slowly, because no fifth-round pick should come with this kind of media scrutiny overanalyzing their every move.

Cleveland has been dead silent about its quarterback competition and is letting Sanders grow and develop at a proper pace, as any fifth-rounder should.

The conflicting reports over recent weeks have suggested he is everything from Tom Brady to DeShone Kizer, so it’s impossible to decipher the truth at this point.

The Browns deserve all the credit in the world for being so quiet and professional about the competition at this point, and in due time, the right QB will win the Week 1 job.

