Analyst Proposes Major Draft-Day Move For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of ammo to make some big splashes in the upcoming 2026 draft, and the pressure is on after general manager Andrew Berry brought in what could be a historically great 2025 class. The Browns have the sixth and 24th overall picks and some very obvious needs on offense, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

One area where the team doesn’t have a need is defensive tackle after trading down in last year’s draft to select Mason Graham at No. 5. That trade is working out swimmingly, and one writer believes the Browns could try to pull off a similar move once again.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently wrote an article with some fun trade proposals in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, and one idea involves the Browns trading down with the Chicago Bears to pick up an extra pick in 2027.

Chicago Bears Receive: 2026 Round 1 Pick (1.06), 2026 Round 5 Pick (5.01)

Cleveland Browns Receive: 2026 Round 1 Pick (1.25), 2026 Round 3 Pick (3.25), 2027 Round 1 Pick

“The Cleveland Browns are woeful. Edge-rusher Myles Garrett is a golden god, but outside that? The Browns have no long-term solution at quarterback. The passing-game weapons are among the weakest in the league. The offensive line needs a complete overhaul. Other than that, though, everything is fine. The Browns already have two first-round picks in 2026 after trading back last year, but general manager Andrew Berry should be looking to stockpile even more selections. Cleveland has holes all over the roster and a challenging salary-cap picture tied to Deshaun Watson’s massive deal. Given this isn’t an especially impressive draft class, the team should be willing to make another move back if it means adding draft capital,” Davenport wrote.

The concept isn’t bad, but this isn’t enough in return. Moving from sixth to 25th in the first round would require more than what is likely to be a late 2027 first-rounder and a late third in 2026, but perhaps if the Bears sweetened the pot with an added second-round pick or two, this could be a conversation.

Davenport highlighted Cleveland’s needs perfectly, but if the team is going to stockpile more picks, this trade would only bring in one extra pick and would punt on the chance to draft an elite cornerstone player at No. 6. The Browns could easily stay put and take someone like Carnell Tate or Spencer Fano, both of who would fit exactly what the team needs given the holes on the line and at receiver.

The Browns will surely be open to all options, but trading down for a second year in a row feels tricky given the lack of quarterback depth in this class.

There is real talent in areas of need at No. 6, and the Browns might have to just avoid overthinking it and go best player available.

